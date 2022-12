Spotted: Erupting volcano on the big island of Hawaii

Menlo Park resident Alice Weil has a house on the big island of Hawaii, and her son, Matthew Weil — an M-A grad — flew over to photograph the erupting Mauna Loa volcano.

“He took these shots from an adjacent volcano, Mauna Kea, from 9,000-foot elevation,” she explains.

The eruption is now easing and concentrated within the volcano’s cinder cone. This is Mauna Loa’s first eruption in 38 years.

Photos by Matthew Weil (c) 2022