Menlo Together General Meeting set for December 17

Join Menlo Together on Saturday, Dec 17 at 2:00 pm to celebrate and continue its efforts to make Menlo Park more equitable and sustainable. The meeting takes place in person at Cafe Zoë (1929 Menalto Ave, Menlo Park).

There will be a brief presentation about Menlo Together, including next steps in it efforts to increase housing opportunities for people of all incomes and abilities. The Neighborhood Pizza Guy and Cafe Zoë will provide refreshments. Kids are welcome!

InMenlo file photo (c) 2010