Car crashes through Sharon Heights’ Safeway window

A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning, December 14.

Firefighters were called around 9:30 am to the Safeway in Sharon Heights where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.

He said a store employee was injured and taken to Stanford Hospital. The driver of the vehicle was unhurt. View FoxKTVU coverage.

Today the window remained boarded up.

Photo by Dennis Nugent (c) 2022