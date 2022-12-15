MPPD holding DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on December 17

by Contributed Content on December 15, 2022

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Menlo Park Police Department will be conducting a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint from 8:00 pm to 2:00 am at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Chris Adair said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Menlo Park Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

