Spotted: Tesla owner with a message to Musk
Spotted this Tesla at the intersection of Sand Hill Road and Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park. We will let the message speak for itself!
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022
clear sky
clear sky
clear sky
broken clouds
Spotted this Tesla at the intersection of Sand Hill Road and Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park. We will let the message speak for itself!
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment