Spotted: Tesla owner with a message to Musk

by Linda Hubbard on December 16, 2022

Spotted this Tesla at the intersection of Sand Hill Road and Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park. We will let the message speak for itself!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search