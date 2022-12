Adult crafting: Make tissue paper votives on December 20

Art facilitator Christie Inocencio will supply all of the materials and creative inspiration you need to make your own unique, beautiful votive candleholder with nice designs and lots of color at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, December 20 from 6:30 to 7:45 pm.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.