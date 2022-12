Menlo Park’s “French Quarter” is busy with holiday festivities on Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, Menlo Park’s French Quarter was filled with holiday spirit with musicians from Hillview and La Entrada middle schools providing musical favorites.

Santa also made an appearance, and there were crafts for kids as well as goodies to eat supplied by Bistro Vida.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022