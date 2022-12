Springline’s first annual Holiday Fest set for December 21

Join Springline and the Menlo Park community for a festive evening in The Place and celebrate with a full evening of music, fresh donuts, coffee and hot chocolate from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, and a special showing of Home Alone under the stars from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Food trucks will be onsite as well. Attendees can RSVP by emailing Noelle@springline.com.