Overnight parking enforcement deferred for the holidays in Menlo Park

by Contributed Content on December 19, 2022

The City of Menlo Park will suspend residential overnight parking enforcement during the holiday season. As a courtesy, the overnight parking ordinance will not be enforced beginning Monday morning, Dec. 19, 2022, through Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023.

Overnight parking enforcement will resume at 2:00 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. At that time, enforcement of the overnight parking ordinance will continue by police parking officers.

Overnight parking permits can be purchased in person or online.

All parked vehicles without a parking permit will receive a courtesy warning. The purpose of the courtesy notice is to inform those who are unaware of the overnight parking ordinance.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search