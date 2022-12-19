Vote for Cafe Zoë’s Gingerbread House competition in person or online

Cafe Zoë in Menlo Park is once again holding a Gingerbread House competition.

You can vote in person at the Cafe (1929 Menalto). Just ask for a voting slip!

Voting online is also an option this year. Here’s how:

1) See all eleven (11) houses on the slideshow. You can see which number it has been given by hovering your mouse over the photo.

2) Go to this link (you must be using a Gmail account): https://forms.gle/g97dEDQZmugwvDDt9

3) Select the number you would like to vote for each category: Most beautiful; Best use of materials; Silliest; Best theme, Most delicious looking.

Do not vote for the same house twice.

Voting ends Thursday, 12/22. Winners will be announced Friday, 12/23.

Pictured is Gingerbread House from 2017 competition