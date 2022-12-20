Village Hub hosts Holiday Party and Gift Faire on December 21

by Linda Hubbard on December 20, 2022

The Village Hub is hosting a Holiday Party and Gift Faire on Wednesday, December 21, featuring local artists & vendors, live music (Gryphon Carolors), seasonal food & drink (11:30 am to 1:30 pm), and kid’s games & crafts (noon to 2:30 pm), including a bouncy house.

The faire is free but but pre-order lunch online.

The Village Hub is located on the campus of Woodside Village Church, across from Woodside Elementary School (3154 Woodside Rd.)

Events
