Hector Ekber and Letif Mijid operate Techloop Electronics in downton Menlo Park

Hector Ekber (pictured left) who owns Techloop Electronics (708 Santa Cruz Avenue) in downtown Menlo Park along with Letif Mijid, admits to being a “tech guy into electronics since I was a kid.” An Uyghur originally from China, it was biology, though, that brought him to the United States. Life was going well until he lost his sponsorship as well as contact with his parents.

By happenstance he met the former Techloop owners, and he and Letif bought the business in June 2019.

“We repair all sorts of electronics — laptops and smart phones and hand held gadgets. We also sell refurbished/used equipment,” he said.

“We’ve grown quite a bit since we took over. We are actively hiring as the two of us are barely keeping up. We’re looking for people who are willing to commit for two years. We can provide paid training.”

Hector says he’s incredibly grateful to the Menlo Park community for making them feel welcome. “Everyone has been so hospitable,” he said. “And customers have been great about telling their friends and relatives about our shop.”

As for his parents, Hector has only been able to make contact with them once. They do have new Uyghur neighbors: Friends recently opened a restaurant, Mrs. Khan, next door where Juban once was.

Top photo by Robb Most (c) 2022; photo of Mrs. Khan sign by Dennis Nugent (c) 2022