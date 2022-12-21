Here are the candidates for Menlo Park District 5 City Council vacancy – updated on December 21

Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash emailed the following information:

Applications received to date for the District 5 City Council vacancy are now available in the “Current Vacancy” section of the City Council home page. This list will continue to be updated up to the application deadline on Tuesday, December 20, at 5:00pm.

Applicants to date:

• Robin Glass

• Kristin Hansen

• Nicole Kemeny

• Diana No

• Thom Phan

• Andrew Slater

• Paul Studemeister

• Elizabeth Sullivan

Please refer to the City Council home page for updates to the list.

Interviews, public comment, and the decision are scheduled at a special City Council meeting on Wednesday 12/21 starting at 6:00 pm – the agenda will be posted on Tuesday 12/20 evening following the application deadline.

The District 5 appointment process is described in the 11/30 staff report. The process and timeline were intended to accommodate Councilmember Ray Mueller’s request to participate in the appointment of his successor prior to starting his new position as San Mateo County Supervisor.

To express your comments and opinions, you can contact the entire City Council (and senior staff). The City Council email log can be viewed online.