Menlo Park Kiwanis Club works to spread cheer this holiday season

Menlo Park’s Kiwanis Club recently announced its support for two new local programs — Able Works and RISE (Reaching & Inspiring Success through Education).

“We are making a $7,000 donation to Able Works to support its programs that provide culturally relevant life skills and financial education programs to high school students during a critical time of their lives— to help students transition from high school to college, junior college, or career,” said Louise DeDera, Kiwians Club President.

The Kiwanis club also will continue to support Menlo Atherton High School’s Key Club, a student service organization. “In fact, we just volunteered on Saturday with its members to put together more than 10,000 food packs, each containing six meals. Menlo College provided the facility for us to assemble the packets, and they are being distributed this holiday season to local residents in need by RISE Against Hunger,” Louise continued.

The club also donated $3800 to RISE, covering the cost of the event and treating the volunteers to pizza at the end.

“While providing much needed grants to organizations is gratifying, we are exploring many more ways to volunteer with Able Works, the Key Club, Special Games and other organizations in the coming year,” DeDera added. “That’s my agenda for our club in 2023!”

To join the Kiwanis Club, attend it’s meetings, or learn more about the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club, please visit www.menloparkkiwanisclub.org/

Top photo: Rika Harata, Menlo-Atherton High School Key Club Advisor, worked with Kiwanis Club members John Pinkston, Tom Boeddiker, Louise DeDera, and Tom Wright to put together more than 10,000 food packs, containing 6 meals each for distribution during the holiday season

Second photo: Shows student Key Club members and Kiwanis Club volunteers at Menlo College on Saturday, December 17, assembling the food packs