District 5 City Council replacement decision tabled until January 9

by Linda Hubbard on December 22, 2022

The appointment of a new City Council member for District 5 was postponed at last night’s meeting until January 9th.

Nine candidates were interviewed last night (list below).  Three candidates dropped out: Kristen Hansen, Andrew Slater, and Elizabeth Sullivan. Two candidates were unable to attend but remain interested:  Diana No and Thom Phan. Applications of each candidate are available on the City Council website.

*   Catherine Carlton
*   Sally Cole
*   Maria Doerr
*   Robin Glass
*   Nicole Kemeny
*   Mark Noble
*   Edward Schor
*   Paul Studemeister
*   Noria Zasslow

Applicants were asked  to attend tonight’s study session for the Housing Element.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search