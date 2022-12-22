District 5 City Council replacement decision tabled until January 9
The appointment of a new City Council member for District 5 was postponed at last night’s meeting until January 9th.
Nine candidates were interviewed last night (list below). Three candidates dropped out: Kristen Hansen, Andrew Slater, and Elizabeth Sullivan. Two candidates were unable to attend but remain interested: Diana No and Thom Phan. Applications of each candidate are available on the City Council website.
* Catherine Carlton
* Sally Cole
* Maria Doerr
* Robin Glass
* Nicole Kemeny
* Mark Noble
* Edward Schor
* Paul Studemeister
* Noria Zasslow
Applicants were asked to attend tonight’s study session for the Housing Element.
