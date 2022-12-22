On early signing day, local athletes make college commitments

A half dozen or so local athletes — mainly football players — revealed their college commitments on Wednesday as early signing day began (it runs through Friday). Here’s a list of athletes from Menlo-Atherton High School and Sacred Prep.

Menlo-Atherton High School

As expected, receiver Jurrion Dickey (pictured top #13), who was injured much of the season, is headed to the University of Oregon.

Offensive tackle Soane Faasolo choose the University of Washington early on and stuck with it.

Defensive lineman David Tangilanu will play for BYU after completing his Mormon mission.

Part-time running back/linebacker committed Macalester College, a NCAA Division III school

Sacred Heart Prep

PAL Bay Division’s Offensive Player of the Year, Carter Shaw (pictured right), selected to attend UCLA as an “athlete.”

Two-way lineman RJ Stephens will go to Cal.

Photos by Bob Dahlberg (c) 2022