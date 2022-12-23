City of Menlo Park offices and facilities to close for holidays — some as early as December 19

Each year, the City of Menlo Park observes city holidays for Christmas and New Year and implements a staff furlough during the administrative office closure the final week of December.

This year’s holidays and year-end closure result in city offices being shuttered Monday, Dec. 26, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. City offices will re-open for business Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Emergency services will NOT be affected by the holiday closure.

Menlo Park Shuttles will be out of service Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Arrillaga Family Gymnasium: Closed Dec. 19–Jan. 2

Arrillaga Family Gymnastics Center: Closed Dec. 22–Jan. 3

Arrillaga Family Recreation Center: Closed Dec. 19–Jan. 2

Belle Haven Branch Library: Closed Dec. 24–25, Jan. 1

Belle Haven Child Development Center: Closed Dec. 26–27, Dec. 29–Jan. 2

Belle Haven Youth Center: Closed Dec. 23–Jan. 6

City Hall: Closed Dec. 26–Jan. 2

Menlo Park Library: Closed Dec. 24–25, Jan. 1