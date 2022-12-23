Holiday closures in the town of Atherton starting December 23

Atherton town offices and non-emergency response facilities will be closed or have modified hours during the Town’s holiday closure starting at 5:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Regular business hours and services to the public will resume on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Town Facility and Services:

The Contract Postal Unit and Community Development Center will be closed starting at 5:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023.

Emergency services will be available throughout the holiday period by calling 9-1-1. To contact the Atherton Police on the non-emergency line, please call (650) 688-6500.

The Atherton Library (pictured) will be closed for Christmas from Saturday, December 24, 2022 through Monday, December 26, 2022 and for New Year’s from Saturday, December 31, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2022