Oak Knoll students bid goodbye to Mrs. Peterson

Emails Ward Bullard: “Oak Knoll is celebrating the 20+ years of service for Office Manager extraordinaire Cathy Petersen.

“[This morning] the entire student body personalized their own star, which surrounds the meaningful message to show their gratitude for all that she has done in her service to the Oak Knoll community.

“She is moving on to the District Office in the new year.”

Photos by Ward Bullard (c) 2022