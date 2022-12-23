Spotted: Ali delivering Bistro Vida meals to the fire department
This year’s holiday meals to the Menlo Park Fire Department totaled 80. Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy also delivered 50 meals to the Menlo Park Police Departments.
haze
overcast clouds
broken clouds
moderate rain
This year’s holiday meals to the Menlo Park Fire Department totaled 80. Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy also delivered 50 meals to the Menlo Park Police Departments.
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment