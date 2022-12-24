Spotted: Festively decorated car

by Linda Hubbard on December 24, 2022

This festively decorated car was spotted near Oak Knoll school. Love the Santa hats inside poising as passengers!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022

