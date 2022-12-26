Spotted: Another majestic Studio Cake for Christmas dessert

by Linda Hubbard on December 26, 2022

We’ve been lucky enough to enjoy Christmas dinner each year on the Peninsula where the hostess always has a dessert constructed by Menlo Park’s Studio Cake.

They are what we label “you can’t believe it’s a cake.” This year’s version was a cake in the shape of Christmas tree with presents and frosted fruit around it .

Yes, it’s all edible and came in four flavors!

You can see past clever Christmas Studio Cakes here.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022

