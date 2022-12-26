Spotted: Another majestic Studio Cake for Christmas dessert

We’ve been lucky enough to enjoy Christmas dinner each year on the Peninsula where the hostess always has a dessert constructed by Menlo Park’s Studio Cake.

They are what we label “you can’t believe it’s a cake.” This year’s version was a cake in the shape of Christmas tree with presents and frosted fruit around it .

Yes, it’s all edible and came in four flavors!

You can see past clever Christmas Studio Cakes here.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022