Another atmospheric river invades Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 27, 2022

Yep, this is some rain storm with the San Francisco Chronicle reporting that today’s precipitation — with more to come later this week — may make for the wettest end of the year since 2005.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent record 0.30″ yesterday (12/26) and another 1.73″ from midnight to 3:00 pm today.

That’s similar to what long-time weather watcher Bill Russ recorded in his gauge when he checked in this morning.

We thank Robin Tobias for the photo!

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2022

