Wet end of the year continues in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 30, 2022

It’s been sometimes torrential and other times wimpy, but there’s been precipitation every day this week since Monday. Here are updated numbers in each 24-hour period, according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital guage:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 27: 1.57″ (corrected)
  • Wednesday, Dec. 28: 0.03″
  • Thursday, Dec. 29: 0.54″
  • Friday, Dec. 30 as of 9:30 am: 0.20″

That’s a total of 2.10″, bringing the year-to-date to 11.59″, very close to the rainfall recorded by December 29, 2021 to 12.88″ year to date.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2022

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search