Wet end of the year continues in Menlo Park

It’s been sometimes torrential and other times wimpy, but there’s been precipitation every day this week since Monday. Here are updated numbers in each 24-hour period, according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital guage:

Tuesday, Dec. 27: 1.57″ (corrected)

Wednesday, Dec. 28: 0.03″

Thursday, Dec. 29: 0.54″

Friday, Dec. 30 as of 9:30 am: 0.20″

That’s a total of 2.10″, bringing the year-to-date to 11.59″, very close to the rainfall recorded by December 29, 2021 to 12.88″ year to date.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2022