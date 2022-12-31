Heavy rain causing flooding in parts of Menlo Park

Earlier this morning Scott Loftesness emailed photos of a very full Sharon Pond and more recently Dana Shields sent photos of an almost overflowing San Francisquito Creek near Chaucer, adding “the police are going door to door” to warn people.

“People in the low areas are evacuating,” she emails. “And of course the county never put sandbags at the Polk Street island like they do every single year. We all could be helping each other put out sandbags, but they’re far away at Burgess.”

Another problem area was the Atherton Channel near the intersection of Bayfront Expressway, Marsh Road and Haven Avenue.

Yes, that was a lot of rain pounding the rooftops of Menlo Park overnight. As of a little past 10:00 am, InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 2.17″ starting from midnight. He also updated yesterday’s number (12/30/22): .68″.

That brings the season-to-date to 14.42″. There’s supposed to be a break tomorrow but then rain off and on all next week.

At 10:40 am, the City of Menlo Park issued this alert:

San Francisquito Creek has reached flood monitoring stage and is continuing to rise. Monitor the creek levels online at menlopark.gov/creeklevels.

Flooding at Pope Chaucer bridge is likely. It is also possible at other sections of the creek.

Please avoid the creek area and take precautions to protect your property.

There are potential impacts to areas in the flood zone from the creek. Place sandbags if you have them by entrances to homes, raise valuables from low to higher places in your home, make sure your vehicle is ready in case you need to evacuate.

Sandbags are available at menlopark.gov/sandbags.

