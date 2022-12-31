New Year’s celebration reminder: no discharging firearms or fireworks in Menlo Park

The Menlo Park Police Department reminds the community that discharging a firearm and/or using or possessing fireworks within Menlo Park is illegal, and these serious crimes can cause severe injury or death to another person. There will be no tolerance for gunfire or fireworks for any reason.

The reckless discharge of a firearm is a felony under Cal. Penal Code §246.3 and the use and/or possession of fireworks is a misdemeanor under Cal. Health and Safety Code §12671. The use of fireworks is illegal in Menlo Park, and it is also prohibited to manufacture, sell or distribute fireworks.

Police officers respond as soon as possible to reports of the unlawful use or possession of firearms and/or fireworks. Residents or businesses can report the unlawful discharging of firearms and/or use of fireworks by calling the Police Department at 650-330-6300.