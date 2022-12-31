Spotted: Tree crashes on car on Valparaiso in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 31, 2022

We’ve had a number of reports about an Oak tree that fell on top of a car on Valparaiso between Hesketh and Elder. Robin Tobia snapped these photos and sent them to us.

