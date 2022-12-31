Spotted: Tree crashes on car on Valparaiso in Menlo Park
We’ve had a number of reports about an Oak tree that fell on top of a car on Valparaiso between Hesketh and Elder. Robin Tobia snapped these photos and sent them to us.
moderate rain
clear sky
heavy intensity rain
broken clouds
We’ve had a number of reports about an Oak tree that fell on top of a car on Valparaiso between Hesketh and Elder. Robin Tobia snapped these photos and sent them to us.
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment