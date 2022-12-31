What caught InMenlo readers attention in 2022

Never in my wildest imagination would I have thought when I snapped a photo of a Tesla while sitting at a traffic light on Sand Hill Drive that the resulting post would become not only the most read (by far!) this year — but all time as well. Placed in Spotted with the title “Tesla owner with message to Musk,” it evidently made its way around the world.

Much less surprising was the second place finish Filoli dazzles this holiday season with great photos by Robb Most. It, too, was apparently recirculated broadly.

A number of posts on local homes captured readers’ attention, including a Menlo Park mansion listed for the highest price ever, a Frank Lloyd Wright home (pictured above) in Atherton going on the market, and news that the house was to be lovingly restored, not torn down. Another house that featured a front yard Halloween homage to the TV show, The Indian Matchmaker, also sparked readers’ interest.

Folks take notice when people who made important contributions to the community pass away. Such was this case in 2022 when Boys and Girls Club CEO Peter Fortenbaugh died and long-time local water polo coach Dante Dettamanti (pictured below) was killed in a cycling accident.

Readers followed what was happening with local athletes, particularly about college selections for football players and the accomplishments of three M-A students in the CCS tennis championships.

There were numerous changes occurring locally this year that people wanted to know about. MPCSD superintendent Erik Burmeister is moving onto a new venture in January, and Rainer Zaechelein announced that he was closing Menlo Velo after 27 years.

Finally, some restaurants were pivoting while others were opening at the new Springline complex. And long time favorite Ann’s Coffee Shop was to become a seafood restaurant that has roots in Texas.

Tesla license plate photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022; Photo of Frank Lloyd Wright home courtesy of Monique Anton of Modern Homes Realty (c) 2022; Photo of Dante Dettamanti at Menlo-Atherton pool by Linda Hubbard (c) 2011; Robin sushi dish courtesy of Robin.