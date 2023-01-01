Rebound into the new year at SBM Group Fit

Local fitness instructor Ilissa Louth at SBM Group Fit in Menlo Park is now offering a new program called Fit Bounce & Beat Bounce featuring rebounders (mini trampolines).

“I originally started taking an online streaming program with the rebounder during Covid and found it to be a most enjoyable, intense workout, while being kind to my body,” she says. “There was nothing like it locally, so I introduced the rebounders last August.”

The rebounders are one person trampolines. “But unlike a trampoline, you don’t bounce high,” Ilissa explains. “Instead, you push down so that it’s absorbing the impact. That makes it a low to no impact workout — which most people are looking for— but with high intensity.”

There are two kinds of classes — Fit Bounce and Beat Bounce. Each class has a maximum of 14 people plus the instructor (Angela Mercado shown in photo; Ilissa is far left).

“I teach Fit Bounce which incorporates easy-to-follow movements on the rebounder,” she says. “Beat Bounce (shown in photo) is more choreographic. I love to take the Beat Bounce class.”

According to Ilissa, the benefits of rebounding are numerous. “It’s kind to your joints, great for lymphatic drainage, and excellent for cardio vascular health.”

Classes at SBM Group Fit will resume on Wednesday, January 4. To start the new year, there is an offer of 15% off a 10-class package.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022