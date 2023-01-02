How Menlo Park residents can prepare for more rain storms this week

Rain showers are forecast for all day today, and another storm is expected by Jan. 4–5, based on National Weather Service predictions. Additionally, there are several more rainstorms anticipated over the next 10 days. Residents in flood risk areas should take precautions and prepare now.

Sandbags

Menlo Park residents can pick up sand and empty bags at the following locations. Please remember to bring a shovel.

Storm drains

If you have a storm drain inlet near your home in the street, consider using a rake and clearing any nearby debris (leaves, tree branches, etc.) that may have accumulated around or over the grate. If possible, please place organic matter into your compost bins. This will help reduce ponding on our roadways for the next storm.

Stay informed of current and forecast conditions

Ways to help

If your home is safe from flooding and you’d now like to help others, here are some suggestions for what you could do:

Check on your neighbors. Offer your assistance, particularly to those who may be elderly or infirm. Offer to help get them sandbags for their home if needed. Ensure they have a way to get current information on potential flooding or commit to them that you will monitor current information and share it with them when needed. Ensure they know they can call 9-1-1 if they need emergency assistance.

Help pack sandbags. Until we able to provide filled sandbags at the sandbag stations, there are empty bags and loose sand. It may be hard for some people to use a shovel to fill their own sandbags, or to load them into their vehicle. If you feel like helping to shovel sand and load vehicles, head to one of the sandbag stations and see if anyone there needs assistance.

Check and help clear storm drains in your neighborhood. If you have a storm drain inlet near your home in the street, consider using a rake and clearing any debris (leaves, tree branches, etc.) that may have accumulated over the grate. If possible, please place organic matter into your compost bins. This will help reduce ponding on our roadways for the next storm. Encourage your friends in other neighborhoods to do the same thing.

Report issues promptly

For blocked storm drains, sink holes, landslides, levee damage and fallen trees, call Public Works at 650-330-6780 weekdays from 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and at 650-330-6300 after hours.

For gas leaks and power outages, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 and check their outage map online.

For sewer problems, call West Bay Sanitary District at 650-321-0384.

Please do not call 9-1-1 unless there is an imminent threat to life or other serious emergency. For general questions consider texting the city at 650-679-7022.

Photo by Dana Shields shows Woodland neighbors working together to help save a neighbor’s house from flooding on December 31