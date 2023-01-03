First Friday on January 6 features Bill Leikam, the Fox Guy

Join the Woodside Arts and Culture Committee’s next First Friday on January 6 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm via Zoom featuring Bill Leikam – The Fox Guy. The topic is Human Development, the Sixth Mass Extinction & Gray Foxes. Register online.

Presentation allows for questions via Chat. One needs to have Zoom enabled to view the presentation live. ZOOM ID: 334 281 4779. Password: art. Can also logon directly through: https://bit.ly/FirstFridayWoodside