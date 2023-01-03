First Friday on January 6 features Bill Leikam, the Fox Guy

by Linda Hubbard on January 3, 2023

Join the Woodside Arts and Culture Committee’s next First Friday on January 6 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm via Zoom featuring Bill Leikam – The Fox Guy. The topic is Human Development, the Sixth Mass Extinction & Gray Foxes. Register online.

Presentation allows for questions via Chat. One needs to have Zoom enabled to view the presentation live. ZOOM ID: 334 281 4779. Password: art. Can also logon directly through: https://bit.ly/FirstFridayWoodside

 

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search