Artworks by Jared Sines are featured at Portola Art Gallery in January

“Travels with Jared” — recent and vintage works by Jared Sines — is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in January. There will be a reception for the artist on Saturday, January 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm

From the serenity of the Filoli property (photo) to children gamboling in a water fountain in Nice, France, the artist has chosen views meaningful to him — and perhaps to you.

It has been nearly 60 years since Jared began showing his paintings at Shreve and Co. in San Francisco. Since then, there have been numerous venues for his work. Today, his paintings can be found at the New Masters Gallery in Carmel along with the Portola Art Gallery at the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.) The Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Jared currently teaches oil painting at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto.