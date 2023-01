Anyone else get almost two inches of rain yesterday?

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge recorded 1.91″ in the 24-hour period of Wednesday, January 4.

As of 9:20 am today (January 5) there was another 0.37″ (and its rained since).

That brings the month of January total to 2.80″ and the year-to-date total to 17.47″.

The forecast: more rain to come.

InMenlo file photo (cO 2019