Puppet Art Theatre: The Boy Who Cried Wolf to be performed on January 8

A boy is bored watching his lamb and decides to make things more exciting by turning on his dad’s wolf alarm, the “Wolf Alert 3000.”

Enjoy a fun, interactive and fast-paced show that will have the whole family laughing on Sunday, January 8, from 1:00 to 1:45 pm at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr)

Puppet Art Theater, formed in 1994 by Art Grueneberger, performs hundreds of programs each year virtually and at venues throughout the state. The company also builds and tours educational shows for government agencies, corporations and other organizations that deliver important educational messages to elementary school students.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.