Rain and weather updates in Menlo Park as of Thursday afternoon

The morning dawned with more rain with the sun appearing about 2:00 pm. As of 2:30 pm, InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge had recorded 0.82″ since midnight, bringing the year-to-date total to 18.29″. Wow!

How close the San Francisquito Creek comes to bridges that cross it is always a topic of conversation among Menlo Park residents. Reports are that the water came within two feet of the San Mateo bike bridge (top) and six inches within the Chaucer Bridge (below) on New Years Eve day. Both photos taken today.

MenloPark City Council member Betsy Nash sent out the following helpful information:

Tonight the City Council will hold an emergency meeting to ratify the City Manager’s proclamation declaring a citywide state of emergency.

C1. Adopt and ratifying the Director of Emergency Service’s proclamation of local emergency, pursuant to Cal. Gov. Code §54956.5 (Attachment – available later today)

This follows the State and County’s declaration of emergency over the last several days and should facilitate storm responses, if needed.

Additional storm information resources:

* The City has launched a webpage for all storm-related updates.

* The County has launched a webpage for all storm-related updates:

* From Senator Becker’s office: If you have no choice and need to travel, the California Highway Patrol recommends motorists use the Caltrans Quick Map for real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates that will affect your commute.

Top photo of San Francisquito Creek around 11:00 am today from the San Mateo bike bridge by Dennis Nugent: second photo taken around 2:00 pm this afternoon at Chaucer Bridge by Robb Most.