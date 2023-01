Here comes the rain again — and with it gusty winds

Starting as early as this evening into Saturday morning, the next few days will feature multiple rounds of rain with a flood watch lasting through Tuesday issued for the entire Bay Area. Expect gusty winds, downed trees, and power outages.

The updated total for Thursday, January 5, from Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge was 0.94″, brining the year-to-day to 18.04″.