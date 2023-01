Spotted: New stop signs on Middle Ave. at San Mateo Dr.

The new stop signs on Middle Drive at San Mateo Drive were newly-installed when we stopped at the intersection a bit before 2:00 pm. This addition makes it a four-way stop.

There were cars on either side with blinking lights to further alert drivers used to zooming down Middle with no stops.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023