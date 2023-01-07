Saturday morning storm update from the City of Menlo Park

City crews will be working Saturday and Sunday to clear additional downed tree branches/debris and complete further storm preparations. We continue to expect intermittent storms in the Bay Area for the next 10 days.

Moderate rain and wind with gusts of 40-60 mph are predicted to return, Saturday, Jan. 7, into Sunday, Jan. 8, with the heaviest likely arriving early Monday morning, Jan. 9.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, to 1:00 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8

Visit the National Weather Service for the latest forecast information.

Sandbags

If you currently have sandbags, please do not dispose of them until the storms have completely passed.

If you are a Menlo Park resident in need of sandbags, you can get them at the City’s two primary sandbag stations and the temporary pop-up station:

Photo of debris adjacent to San Francisquito Creek near Sand Hill Road and the 3rd hole of the Stanford Golf Course [not in the City of Menlo Park’s jurisdiction] by Dennis Nugent (c) 2023