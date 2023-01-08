Burgess Pool to have limited hours on Jan. 9 and 10 due to construction work

Construction work will take place at Burgess Pool starting Monday, Jan. 9, to replace and upgrade the lift chairs that help pool users who need assistance to enter the water.

A construction crew will dismantle the current chairs, break out the concrete, install new chair sleeves in the pool desk, pour new concrete and assemble the new chairs. To ensure safety during construction, Burgess Pool will have limited open hours from 3:30–8:00 pm on Monday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Lap swim hours on Jan. 9–10

Instructional pool: 3:30–5 p.m. (3 lanes) and 7–8 p.m. (5 lanes)

Performance pool: 3:30–4 p.m. (10 lanes) and 4–8 p.m. (2 lanes)

No Masters practice or aqua fit on Jan. 9–10.

For more information, visit the pool operator’s website.