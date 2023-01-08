Calling all mushroom experts: What are these?
Menlo Park resident David Sowerwine noticed these mushrooms, which he describes as “Disneyesque fantasy ‘schroms”, popping up at the base of oak trees in his yard along with nestled next to his blueberry bushes.
Claiming to be “no mushroom expert,” he’s wondering if they might be King Boletes.
Any experts out there who might confirm — or correct?
Photos by David Sowerwine (c) 2o23
Chris macIntosh January 08, 2023 at 5:08 pm
Not king boletes. Too small, and these probably have gills. Take photos of cap, stem, and underside of cap and post to INaturalist.