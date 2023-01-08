Calling all mushroom experts: What are these?

Menlo Park resident David Sowerwine noticed these mushrooms, which he describes as “Disneyesque fantasy ‘schroms”, popping up at the base of oak trees in his yard along with nestled next to his blueberry bushes.

Claiming to be “no mushroom expert,” he’s wondering if they might be King Boletes.

Any experts out there who might confirm — or correct?

Photos by David Sowerwine (c) 2o23