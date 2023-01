Showery Saturday yields to a mostly dry Sunday

There were a couple of good downpours on Saturday with InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s rain gauge measuring 0.44″ in the 24-hour period of January 7.

Before blue skies appeared on Sunday, there was another 0.31″ as of 10:00 am.

The year-to-date now stands at 18.79″.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023