Atherton to hold a series of meetings on the town’s Housing Element

The Town of Atherton will host the following Community Engagement Meetings that will include the Town’s Housing Element on the Agenda:

– January 11, 2023 – 4 pm – City Council Study Session (@Council Chambers)

– January 12, 2023 – 6 pm – Community Engagement Meeting (@Menlo College)

– January 18, 2023 – 6 pm – City Council Meeting (@ Council Chambers)

– January 19, 2023 – 6 pm – Community Engagement Meeting (@Council Chambers)

– January 31, 2023 – TBD – Special Meeting for adoption and submission

For more details, visit the Town’s Housing Webpage.

To review the latest Draft Housing Element that will be reviewed by Council – click here.