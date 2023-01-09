Atherton to hold a series of meetings on the town’s Housing Element

by Linda Hubbard on January 9, 2023

The Town of Atherton will host the following Community Engagement Meetings that will include the Town’s Housing Element on the Agenda:

 – January 11, 2023 – 4 pm – City Council Study Session (@Council Chambers)
– January 12, 2023 – 6 pm – Community Engagement Meeting (@Menlo College)
– January 18, 2023 – 6 pm – City Council Meeting (@ Council Chambers)
– January 19, 2023 – 6 pm – Community Engagement Meeting (@Council Chambers)
– January 31, 2023 – TBD – Special Meeting for adoption and submission

For more details, visit the Town’s Housing Webpage.

To review the latest Draft Housing Element that will be reviewed by Council – click here.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search