How to bring gratitude and positive practices into your home is topic on January 11

Have you heard about the benefits of Mindfulness, including preventing stress, improving health and wellness, reducing worry, and receiving more calm, peace, and joy in your life?

In this webinar, Carin Winter, (pictured) founder and CEO of Mission Be, a mindfulness-based nonprofit organization, will guide you on how to cultivate mindfulness, including gratitude and positivity in your lives, homes, and families. Register online.

Parents/caregivers, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Free admission. This event will be presented in English.

NOTE: Zoom webinar link is included in your Order Notification under “Additional Information.”

This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, and The Parent Venture.