Rain pounds Menlo Park rooftops overnight

Constant, heavy rain pounded the rooftops of Menlo Park overnight, so it was not surprising that InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 1.31″ as of 10:45 this morning.

And while Sunday, January 8, was somewhat of a reprise, enough rain did fall to measure 0.74″ in the 24-hour period.

That brings the January total to 5.86″ and the year-to-date total to 20.10″. [Note: the rain year now runs October 1 to September 30 where it once ran July 1 to June 30.]

The dramatic photos accompanying this post were sent in by Kathy Wright. They show a huge oak which fell on her mother’s home on James Avenue in Atherton last week. The good news: no one was hurt.

The City of Menlo Park issued this storm update at 10:30 am: “Rains are expected to begin to ease later this morning. Staff is closely monitoring water levels at both the San Francisquito Creek and the Atherton Channel. Water levels did rise quickly this morning following heavy rainfall in the surrounding watershed.

“Water levels are expected to peak in the next 1-2 hours and remain below flood stage, but residents should remain alert and ready should conditions change. Visit the National Weather Service for the latest forecast information.”

