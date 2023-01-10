Maria Doerr selected to represent District 5 on the Menlo Park City Council

Maria Doerr, a strategy and management consultant for nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies, was selected last night to fill the District 5 City Council seat that was vacant following Ray Mueller’s election to the County Board of Supervisors.

The vote was 3-0 with Council member Drew Combs abstaining.

In her application, Doerr said her immediate priorities are housing, building electrification and engaging a younger generation in civic life. Her long-term priorities are traffic mitigation and transit access, infrastructure improvements and land use changes to better prepare for disasters such as flooding and fire, and creating space for “community connection” in Menlo Park.