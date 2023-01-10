Meeting on Menlo Park Housing Element set for January 12
On Thursday January 12, 2023, the Planning Commission and Housing Commission will hold a joint meetingto consider and make recommendations to the City Council on the proposed 2023-2031 Housing Element.
The Planning Commission will also consider and make a recommendation to the City Council on the Final Subsequent Environmental Impact Report prepared for the Housing Element Update project.
This is a hybrid meeting and participants can join online or in person (City Council Chambers, 751 Laurel St.)
Access the meeting online:
Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)
Meeting ID 862-5880-9056
Access the meeting via phone:
Dial 669-900-6833
Meeting ID 862-5880-9056
