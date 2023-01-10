Rain yields to brighter skies this afternoon in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on January 10, 2023

There were a couple more torrential downpours this morning in Menlo Park but the last precipitation fell mid-morning (depending where you are, of course!)

As of Noon, InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge measured 0.52″ for January 10. That brings the January-to-date to 6.38″ and the year-to-date to 20.62″.

The City of Menlo Park emailed the following update: “Intermittent showers are expected to continue throughout Tuesday, Jan. 10, with a Wind Advisory and Flood Watch both remaining in effect until 4 p.m. Flood risk at San Francisquito Creek and Atherton Channel is expected to remain low today. Creek banks and the risk for soil instability remain high. Please observe the creek from a safe distance and monitor creek levels online at menlopark.gov/creeklevels.”

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023

