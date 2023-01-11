Gray skies yield little rain on the mid-Peninsula

The sky was gray throughout the day in InMenlo’s coverage area. The good news for some of the flooded and flood-prone areas, little rain fell.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent adjusted his 24-hour total from yesterday up very slightly to 0.53″ with today’s reading as of 4:30 pm just 0.16″.

That adds up to 6.55″ for the month of January. And 20.79″ year-to-date (October 1 to today.)

Photographer Irene Searles captured this flooded woodland in Woodside.

Photo by Irene Searles