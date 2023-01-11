Gray skies yield little rain on the mid-Peninsula

by Linda Hubbard on January 11, 2023

The sky was gray throughout the day in InMenlo’s coverage area. The good news for some of the flooded and flood-prone areas, little rain fell.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent adjusted his 24-hour total from yesterday up very slightly to 0.53″ with today’s reading as of 4:30 pm just 0.16″.

That adds up to 6.55″ for the month of January. And 20.79″ year-to-date (October 1 to today.)

Photographer Irene Searles captured this flooded woodland in Woodside.

Photo by Irene Searles

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search