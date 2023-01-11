Spotted: Sacred Heart Prep students filling sand bags

Five Sacred Heart Prep students who are members of the school’s Red Cross Club visited the Grant Yard sandbag location in Redwood City to help residents put them together.

San Mateo Public Works gave them three empty pallets, protective gear and two-minute crash course in building sandbags. The students — Neal Chopra, Andrew Spencer, JJ Boesen, Blake Hetherington and Tyler Hogan, built roughly 60 bags and helped residents load them into cars until the rain came.

