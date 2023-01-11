Take part in the Mock Caldecott awards at Cafe Zoë on January 12

Cafe Zoë is joining the amazing Oak Knoll School Reading Specialist Jacqui Cebrian in her annual Mock Caldecott Award Program.

The Caldecott Medal is awarded every year to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children. Jacqui has picked 14 books that were published last year that have a good chance of winning the Caldecott Medal for 2023.

Stop by Cafe Zoë (1929 Menalto Ave.) on Thursday, January 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm (and again the following Thursday, the 19th) for a chance to choose which book you think will win. The 14 books are at the Cafe ready for you to judge. Review the books and place your votes!

All of the books are on sale at Keplers.